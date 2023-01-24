We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is SEKSX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?
If you're looking for a Mutual Fund Bond fund category, then a potential option is AI Kansas Tax-Exempt Bond I (SEKSX - Free Report) . SEKSX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.
History of Fund/Manager
SEKSX finds itself in the AIF family, based out of New York, NY. The AI Kansas Tax-Exempt Bond I made its debut in December of 1990 and SEKSX has managed to accumulate roughly $138.13 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. Neil Klein is the fund's current manager and has held that role since December of 2016.
Performance
Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 0.57%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of -1.04%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 11.17%, the standard deviation of SEKSX over the past three years is 6.03%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 4.82% compared to the category average of 9.6%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
Expenses
As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, SEKSX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.48% compared to the category average of 0.79%. From a cost perspective, SEKSX is actually cheaper than its peers.
Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $3 million and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $5,000.
Bottom Line
Overall, AI Kansas Tax-Exempt Bond I ( SEKSX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, AI Kansas Tax-Exempt Bond I ( SEKSX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.
