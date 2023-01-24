We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TECK vs. WPM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Mining - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with Teck Resources Ltd (TECK - Free Report) and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Right now, Teck Resources Ltd is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that TECK is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
TECK currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.92, while WPM has a forward P/E of 38.95. We also note that TECK has a PEG ratio of 1.83. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. WPM currently has a PEG ratio of 7.79.
Another notable valuation metric for TECK is its P/B ratio of 1.06. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, WPM has a P/B of 3.12.
These metrics, and several others, help TECK earn a Value grade of A, while WPM has been given a Value grade of F.
TECK sticks out from WPM in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that TECK is the better option right now.