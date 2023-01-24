In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
N-able (NABL) Soars 6.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
N-able (NABL - Free Report) shares rallied 6% in the last trading session to close at $10.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 6.6% loss over the past four weeks.
The stock is benefiting from the company’s growth-oriented investments and cost discipline.
This provider of cloud-based software services is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Revenues are expected to be $93.59 million, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For N-able, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on NABL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
N-able is part of the Zacks Technology Services industry. Rocket Companies (RKT - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.8% higher at $8.81. RKT has returned 15.3% in the past month.
Rocket Companies' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.10. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -131.3%. Rocket Companies currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).