Alphabet (GOOGL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $99.79, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet search leader had gained 9.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alphabet as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $1.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $63.22 billion, up 2.14% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.62% lower. Alphabet is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Alphabet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.65.
We can also see that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.