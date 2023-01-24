We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed at $112.76, marking a -0.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 4.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.68% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.18, up 55.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $99.65 billion, up 17.29% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.57% lower within the past month. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exxon Mobil has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.22 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.37, which means Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.73 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.