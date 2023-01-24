We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shell (SHEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Shell (SHEL - Free Report) closed at $58.63, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 1.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.06%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shell as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Shell to post earnings of $2.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.48%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.84% lower within the past month. Shell is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Shell's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.37, so we one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.73 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SHEL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.