Image: Bigstock
CorEnergy (CORR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CorEnergy (CORR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2.08, moving -0.95% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.
Heading into today, shares of the traded fund had lost 4.55% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 6.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.
CorEnergy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CorEnergy is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 392.86%.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CorEnergy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CorEnergy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, CorEnergy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.01, so we one might conclude that CorEnergy is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CORR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.