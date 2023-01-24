We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Reinsurance Group (RGA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $143.35, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.
Heading into today, shares of the reinsurance company had gained 0.29% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 6.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Reinsurance Group as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Reinsurance Group to post earnings of $3.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 726.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.31 billion, up 0.98% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Reinsurance Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.74% higher. Reinsurance Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Reinsurance Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.77.
The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.