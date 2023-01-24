We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Assertio (ASRT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Assertio (ASRT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.06, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.
Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 1.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.06%.
Assertio will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Assertio is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.37 million, up 18.11% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Assertio. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Assertio is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Assertio has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.63.
Also, we should mention that ASRT has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Drugs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.18 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.