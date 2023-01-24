We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP - Free Report) closed at $42.04, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.06%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DCP Midstream Partners, LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DCP Midstream Partners, LP to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.03 billion, down 41.69% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DCP Midstream Partners, LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note DCP Midstream Partners, LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.51. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.23.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
