Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC - Free Report) closed at $13, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.75% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 6.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Owl Rock Capital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital Corporation to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $328.22 million, up 16.55% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Owl Rock Capital Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Owl Rock Capital Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Owl Rock Capital Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.56.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
