United Parcel Service (UPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $180.48, moving +1.32% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.
Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 0.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 5.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.06%.
United Parcel Service will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.58, down 0.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $28.09 billion, up 1.15% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. United Parcel Service is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, United Parcel Service currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.74, which means United Parcel Service is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that UPS has a PEG ratio of 1.81 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.81 at yesterday's closing price.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.