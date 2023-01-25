We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Xcel Energy (XEL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 26, before market open. Xcel Energy’s earnings missed expectations by 1.67% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.
Factors to Note
Xcel Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from its expanding customer base. The new natural gas and electric rates implemented during the first nine months are likely to have a positive impact on earnings.
Fourth-quarter results are likely to be adversely impacted by an increase in operating and maintenance expenses due to inflationary pressures and a rise in interest expenses.
Expectation
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 67 cents per share, indicating a 15.5% rise from the year-ago reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $3.5 billion, suggesting growth of 5.06% from the year-ago reported figure.
What the Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for XEL this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: Xcel Energy has an Earnings ESP of +2.99%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Xcel Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Other Stocks to Consider
Investors can also consider the following players from the same sector who have the right combination of elements to beat earnings this time around.
Dominion Energy, Inc. (D - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 8. D has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of Dominion Energy is $4.1 per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 0.04%.
SJW Group (SJW - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16. SJW has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and a Zacks Rank #2.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of SJW Group is $2.49 per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.4%.
Sempra Energy (SRE - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 24. SRE has an Earnings ESP of +2.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of SRE Energy is $8.97 per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.99%.
