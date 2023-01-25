In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
BNY Mellon Natural Resources A (DNLAX - Free Report) : 1.14% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. DNLAX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. With annual returns of 13.52% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Janus Henderson Global Life Science S (JFNSX - Free Report) : 1.18% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JFNSX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. JFNSX, with annual returns of 11.55% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock C (MIGDX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.46%. Management fee: 0.33%. Five year annual return: 11.13%. MIGDX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.