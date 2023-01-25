In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Ivy Large Cap Growth N (ILGRX - Free Report) : 0.64% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. ILGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. ILGRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.97%.
Janus Henderson Global Life Science A (JFNAX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. JFNAX is a Sector - Health mutual fund, which give investors an opportunity to focus on healthcare, one of the largest sectors of the American economy. With five-year annualized performance of 11.77%, expense ratio of 0.98% and management fee of 0.64%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Fund (PRDGX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.64%. Management fee: 0.48%. Five year annual return: 10.81%. PRDGX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.