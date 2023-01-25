We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Alps Electric (APELY) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Alps Electric (APELY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Alps Electric is one of 653 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alps Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APELY's full-year earnings has moved 27.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, APELY has returned 5.4% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -27.9%. This means that Alps Electric is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Baidu Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) . The stock has returned 19.2% year-to-date.
For Baidu Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 20.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Alps Electric belongs to the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 34% this year, meaning that APELY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Baidu Inc. belongs to the Internet - Services industry. This 45-stock industry is currently ranked #97. The industry has moved -32.8% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alps Electric and Baidu Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.