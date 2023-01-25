We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CBRE Retains Top Spot in U.S. Investment Sales Activity in 2022
CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) once again secured the top spot in commercial real estate investment sales in the United States in 2022, according to MSCI Real Assets Rankings. This marks the 17th consecutive year of the company securing the top position.
Per MSCI Real Assets, CBRE had a 15.6% market share across all property types in the United States in 2022. This is a massive 640-basis point lead over the closest competitor.
Along with being number one overall, this commercial real estate services and investment firm held the top spot in Real Capital Analytics’ U.S. rankings across the five largest asset classes. CBRE Group enjoys a 17.8% market share in the office category, 22.1% in industrial, 13.1% in retail, 14.0% in multifamily and 11.8% in the hotel category.
CBRE’s broad range of real estate products and services and the extensive knowledge of domestic real estate markets helped the company retain its solid growth momentum. CBRE Group is well-poised to ride the growth curve with its wide range of real estate products and service offerings, healthy outsourcing business and technology investments.
CBRE’s strategic buyouts and solid balance sheet strength are tailwinds. It has been benefiting from diversification across asset types, business lines, client types and geographies and the expansion of its resilient business in recent years.
However, macroeconomic uncertainty and its adverse impact on commercial real estate transactions is a major headwind for the company in the near term. Also, global political tension, adverse foreign currency fluctuations and interest rate hikes add to its woes.
Currently, CBRE Group has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Over the past three months, the stock has appreciated 18.2%, while its industry has risen 10.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader real estate sector are VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) and STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICI Properties’ 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share has moved 3.2% north to $1.92 over the past two months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STAG Industrial’s 2022 FFO per share has been raised marginally over the past month to $2.21.