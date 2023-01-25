We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Robert Half (RHI) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Robert Half International Inc. (RHI - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, after the bell. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 7.3% in the last reported quarter.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robert Half’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.74 billion, indicating a 4.9% sequential decline. The company’s top line is expected to have been negatively impacted by weakness in permanent placement talent solutions, contract talent solutions as well as Protiviti operations, sequentially.
The consensus mark for permanent placement talent solutions and contract talent solutions is pegged at $163 million and $1.08 billion, indicating sequential declines of 10.4% and 5.1%, respectively. The consensus mark for Protiviti revenues stands at $490 million, indicating a sequential decline of 4.1%.
The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at $1.35 per share, signaling an 11.8% sequential decline.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Robert Half has an Earnings ESP of -3.58% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Robert Half International Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Robert Half International Inc. price-eps-surprise | Robert Half International Inc. Quote
