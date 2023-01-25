In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) - free report >>
Trane Technologies plc (TT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) - free report >>
Trane Technologies plc (TT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Xerox (XRX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) will report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 54.7%.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s revenues for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.85 billion, indicating an increase of 4.4% from the year-ago reported figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from an increase in both equipment and post-sale revenues.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 54 cents per share, indicating 58.8% year-over-year growth. Top-line strength and cost discipline are expected to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xerox this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Xerox has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:
Trane Technologies plc (TT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 9% for 2023. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.4%, on average.
Riot Blockchain (RIOT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +16.67% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked stock.
Riot has an expected earnings growth rate of 97.3% for 2023.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.