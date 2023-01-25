Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Xerox (XRX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) will report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 54.7%.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s revenues for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.85 billion, indicating an increase of 4.4% from the year-ago reported  figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from an increase in both equipment and post-sale revenues.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 54 cents per share, indicating 58.8% year-over-year growth. Top-line strength and cost discipline are expected to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xerox this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Xerox has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Trane Technologies plc (TT - Free Report)  has an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 9% for 2023. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.4%, on average.

Riot Blockchain (RIOT - Free Report)  has an Earnings ESP of +16.67% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked stock.

Riot has an expected earnings growth rate of 97.3% for 2023.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) - free report >>

Trane Technologies plc (TT) - free report >>

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) - free report >>

Published in

business-services earnings