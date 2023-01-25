We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Novartis' (NVS) Unit to Acquire Astellas' Rights of Mycamine
Novartis (NVS - Free Report) announced that its generic arm, Sandoz, has signed an agreement to acquire worldwide product rights for the leading systemic antifungal agent Mycamine (micafungin sodium, Funguard in Japan) from Astellas.
Mycamine is indicated for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and espophageal candidiasis, which are currently both on the rise with a higher occurrence of associated hospital outbreaks, as well as the prevention of candida and aspergillus infections in patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
The transaction will close in the first half of 2023.
The acquisition will broaden Sandoz’s hospital offering and leading anti-infectives portfolio.
Astellas reported Mycamine sales of $135 million for the year ending Mar 31, 2022.
Shares of Novartis have gained 7.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s increase of 15.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Novartis earlier announced plans to spin off Sandoz into a new publicly traded standalone company following a strategic review. Due to industry-wide price competition among generic pharmaceutical companies and the consolidation of buyers, Sandoz experienced significant declines in sales and profits, particularly in the United States. The spin-off is likely to be completed by the first half of 2023.
The separation will enable Novartis to better focus on its legacy pharmaceutical business. Novartis had earlier spun off its eye care division, Alcon, into a new company. Novartis was also looking to sell its ophthalmology and respiratory franchises.
Novartis has been looking to transform its business for quite some time now and had earlier stated that it would focus on strengthening its position in five core therapeutic areas (Hematology, Solid Tumors, Immunology, Neuroscience and Cardiovascular).
Novartis is shifting its portfolio of medicines toward biologics and technology platforms. Novartis has prioritized three newer platforms – gene & cell therapy, radioligand therapy and xRNA – for continued investment in new R&D capabilities and manufacturing scale, in addition to two established platforms in chemistry and biotherapeutics.
