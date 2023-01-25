We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.50, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 8.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.64%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 30, 2023. On that day, AGNC Investment is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $303.96 million, down 30.92% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, AGNC Investment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.02, which means AGNC Investment is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
