Image: Bigstock
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.33, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 8.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.
Enterprise Products Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.49 billion, up 27.46% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.38. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.63.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.