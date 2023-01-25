We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Motors Company (GM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) closed at $36.20, marking a -0.66% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.98% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 31, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.63, up 20.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $41.54 billion, up 23.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.96% lower. General Motors Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, General Motors Company is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12, so we one might conclude that General Motors Company is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, GM's PEG ratio is currently 0.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
