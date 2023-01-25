We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) closed at $14.36, marking a -0.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.92% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, down 14.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $310.97 million, up 115.47% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Arbor Realty Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.02, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.