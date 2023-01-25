We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teladoc (TDOC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed at $27.20, marking a -1.66% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.
Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 17.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.64%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, down 285.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $634.82 million, up 14.54% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
