Prospect Capital (PSEC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Prospect Capital (PSEC - Free Report) closed at $7.57, marking a -0.13% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.
Heading into today, shares of the business development company had gained 5.87% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.92% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Prospect Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Prospect Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $226.22 million, up 28.99% from the year-ago period.
PSEC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $898.11 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.69% and +26.33%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prospect Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Prospect Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Prospect Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.51. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.53.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.