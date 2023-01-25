We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
V.F. (VFC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, V.F. (VFC - Free Report) closed at $30.26, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had gained 16.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 13.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.64%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from V.F. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, down 25.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.48 billion, down 3.94% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $11.57 billion, which would represent changes of -33.96% and -2.31%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. V.F. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, V.F. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.77.
We can also see that VFC currently has a PEG ratio of 4.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VFC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.