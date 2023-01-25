We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Albertsons Companies (ACI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company to watch right now is Albertsons Companies (ACI - Free Report) . ACI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.45. Over the last 12 months, ACI's Forward P/E has been as high as 60.14 and as low as 6.73, with a median of 9.55.
Investors will also notice that ACI has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ACI's industry has an average PEG of 1.90 right now. Over the last 12 months, ACI's PEG has been as high as 7.52 and as low as 1.19, with a median of 1.51.
If you're looking for another solid Consumer Products - Staples value stock, take a look at Edgewell Personal Care (EPC - Free Report) . EPC is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Edgewell Personal Care sports a P/B ratio of 1.43 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.97. In the past 52 weeks, EPC's P/B has been as high as 1.68, as low as 1.16, with a median of 1.36.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Albertsons Companies and Edgewell Personal Care strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ACI and EPC look like an impressive value stock at the moment.