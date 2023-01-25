We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is AU Optronics (AUOTY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AU Optronics (AUOTY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AU Optronics is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 653 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AU Optronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUOTY's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, AUOTY has returned 12% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -28.3%. As we can see, AU Optronics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) . The stock has returned 0.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Arista Networks' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AU Optronics belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 23.4% this year, meaning that AUOTY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Arista Networks belongs to the Communication - Components industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved -16.5% year to date.
AU Optronics and Arista Networks could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.