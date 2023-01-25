Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Up Y/Y

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2023 results.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and grew 19% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading. Total revenues of $4.4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3% and improved 9.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 10% on an organic constant-currency basis.

Over the past year, shares of ADP have gained 21.1% compared with 12.1% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Let’s check out the numbers in detail:

Segments in Detail

Employer Services’ revenues of $2.9 billion increased 8% on a reported basis and 10% on an organic constant-currency basis. Pays per control increased 5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading.

PEO Services’ revenues were up 11% year over year to $1.5 billion. Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services were 711,000, up 8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading.

Interest on funds held for clients increased 77% to $187 million. ADP’s average client funds balance increased 4% to $33.4 billion. Average interest yield on client funds expanded 90 basis points to 2.2%.

Margins

Adjusted EBIT increased 15% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading to $1.1 billion. Adjusted EBIT margin grew 120 basis points to 24.3%.  

Margin of Employer Services and PEO Services increased 170 bps and 130 bps, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

ADP exited second-quarter fiscal 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.35 billion compared with $1.21 billion in the prior fiscal quarter. Long-term debt of $2.99 billion was flat sequentially.

Automatic Data Processing generated $900 million of cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $49.7 million. ADP paid out dividends worth $432.6 million and repurchased shares worth $220.2 million in the reported quarter.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

ADP still expects revenues to register 8-9% growth. Adjusted EPS is still expected to register 15-17% growth. Adjusted effective tax rate is estimated to be approximately at 23%.

Automatic Data Processing expects Employer Services revenues to grow at a rate of about 8-9% (prior view: 7-8%), while PEO Services revenues are still expected to grow at 8-9% rate (prior view: 10-12%).

Currently, ADP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

