Jabil (JBL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL - Free Report) closed at $79.87, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%.
Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 16.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 11.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.57%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Jabil as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Jabil is projected to report earnings of $1.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.09 billion, up 7.17% from the year-ago period.
JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.37 per share and revenue of $34.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.41% and +3.04%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Jabil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.64, so we one might conclude that Jabil is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
It is also worth noting that JBL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JBL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.