JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $61.38, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.44%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.35% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from JD.com, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 48.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $43.18 billion, down 0.27% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.29% higher within the past month. JD.com, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD.com, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.2 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.4, which means JD.com, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
