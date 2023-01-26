Back to top

Pfizer (PFE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $45.07, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 12.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pfizer as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 31, 2023. On that day, Pfizer is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.2 billion, up 1.53% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.1% lower within the past month. Pfizer is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Pfizer's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.57.

Meanwhile, PFE's PEG ratio is currently 1.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

