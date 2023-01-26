We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Realty Income Corp. (O) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $67.31, moving +0.31% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.44%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.66% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 6.01% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Realty Income Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 21, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Realty Income Corp. to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $853.29 million, up 24.56% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% lower. Realty Income Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.78, so we one might conclude that Realty Income Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that O has a PEG ratio of 5.19 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.35 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow O in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.