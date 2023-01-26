We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beats: Tesla (TSLA), IBM and ServiceNow (NOW)
Market indices fought back from the depths of today’s pre-market, when a deeper analysis of Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) earnings and continued uncertainty regarding an economic recession, etc. kept market participants from running up higher. After all, with the Nasdaq +9% and the Russell 2000 +8% year to date, the lat thing investors want to do after 2022 is get too far ahead of themselves.
For the session, the Dow settled in -0.06%, with the Nasdaq -0.20% and the S&P 500 -0.18% — flat again, for thew third straight trading day. The Vix looks broken, but it’s not. The Russell was the only gainer at the close, +0.24%. But the come-up intraday suggests that people do want to be positioned in equities going forward, for better or worse.
Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) came into its Q4 earnings report carrying a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Buy), and then outperformed on both top and bottom lines for the quarter: earnings of $1.19 per share surpassed the Zacks consensus by a solid dime, while $24.32 billion in sales easily swept past the $23.81 billion analysts were expecting. In the quarter, Tesla announced a price cut in markets outside the U.S.
Gross margins on its autos ex-zero emission credits came in at +24.3%, below the +26.2% expected and +26.8% the previous quarter. Operating margins for the full year reached +16.8%. Considering Tesla shares’ major sell-off over the past year (-54%), these are not horrid figures for a major auto manufacturer. That said, Tesla has — for years — not traded so much as an auto manufacturer and more like a software company.
Tesla expects deliveries of 50%+ over time, meaning the longer-term. In its earnings statement this afternoon, the company suggests 2023 production ahead of this +50% number, although the math related to the cited 1.8 million deliveries for the year is actually less than +40%. We assume these sorts of wrinkles will hopefully be ironed out in the company’s conference call.
IBM (IBM - Free Report) is also out with Q4 results this afternoon, missing the Zacks consensus by a penny on the bottom line to $3.60 per share, on revenues that surged past estimates in the quarter. The company also expects full-year revenues to come in mid-single-digits higher. Its Red Hat segment gained +10% in the quarter. The company also continues its healthy +4.6% dividend yield. Shares are trailing off -1.5% in late trading.
ServiceNow (NOW - Free Report) shares are selling off -5.5% in late trading on its Q4 results this afternoon, even with solid beats on both top and bottom lines: earnings of $2.28 per share outpaced the $2.01 expected, on $1.94 billion which was a hair above expectations, +20% year over year. Subscriptions rose +22% year over year. However, as we saw with Microsoft’s report yesterday, the enterprise software business is hitting some headwinds, so investors appear to be selling the news today.
Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>