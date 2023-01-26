Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Medtronic (MDT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the latest trading session, Medtronic (MDT - Free Report) closed at $81.20, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device company had gained 4.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.87% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.

Medtronic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 21, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, down 8.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.5 billion, down 3.37% from the year-ago period.

MDT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.26 per share and revenue of $30.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.23% and -3.98%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Medtronic is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Medtronic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.54.

It is also worth noting that MDT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MDT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Medtronic PLC (MDT) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers