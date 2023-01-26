We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teladoc (TDOC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed at $27.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%.
Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 19.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.57%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, down 285.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $634.82 million, up 14.54% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.37% higher within the past month. Teladoc is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TDOC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.