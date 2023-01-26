We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
DHT Holdings (DHT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
DHT Holdings (DHT - Free Report) closed at $8.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%.
Heading into today, shares of the independent oil tanker company had lost 9.08% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DHT Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, up 780% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $120.7 million, up 145.33% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DHT Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.25% higher within the past month. DHT Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note DHT Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.2. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.93.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.