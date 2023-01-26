We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Instructure Holdings (INST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Instructure Holdings (INST - Free Report) closed at $26.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.44%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the education technology company had gained 11.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 7.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Instructure Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 13, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 23.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $121.31 million, up 9.69% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Instructure Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Instructure Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Instructure Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.01 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.23, which means Instructure Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
