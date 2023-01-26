We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) closed at $8.75, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.44%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 171.6% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 7.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.15, down 141.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.47 million, down 32.87% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.09% lower. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.23, so we one might conclude that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.