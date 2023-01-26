We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.23, moving +1.47% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 79.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 7.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Riot Platforms, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Riot Platforms, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $58.38 million, down 35.77% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1433.33% lower. Riot Platforms, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
