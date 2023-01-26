We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME - Free Report) closed at $9.78, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 31.11% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Zymeworks Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. to post earnings of $4.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 586.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $299.3 million, up 1406.27% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Zymeworks Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 189.69% lower. Zymeworks Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.