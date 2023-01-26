Is Nuveen ESG SmallCap ETF (NUSC) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 12/13/2016, smart beta exchange traded fund Nuveen ESG SmallCap ETF (
NUSC Quick Quote NUSC - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Growth category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.
Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Managed by Nuveen, NUSC has amassed assets over $987.61 million, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Growth. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the TIAA ESG Small-Cap Index.
The TIAA ESG USA Small-Cap Index comprises of equity securities issued by small-capitalization companies listed on US exchanges.
Cost & Other Expenses
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.30%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.07%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
For NUSC, it has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector --about 18.90% of the portfolio --while Consumer Discretionary and Financials round out the top three.
When you look at individual holdings, Toro Co (
TTC Quick Quote TTC - Free Report) accounts for about 1.05% of the fund's total assets, followed by Willscot Mobile Mini Holding and Axon Enterprise Inc ( AXON Quick Quote AXON - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 6.24% of NUSC's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, NUSC has gained about 8.02%, and is down about -2.70% in the last one year (as of 01/26/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $31.50 and $40.97.
NUSC has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 30.56% for the trailing three-year period. With about 568 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Nuveen ESG SmallCap ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Growth segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
IShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (
ESGD Quick Quote ESGD - Free Report) tracks MSCI EAFE ESG Focus Index and the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF ( ESGU Quick Quote ESGU - Free Report) tracks MSCI USA ESG Focus Index. IShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has $7.24 billion in assets, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has $19.77 billion. ESGD has an expense ratio of 0.20% and ESGU charges 0.15%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Growth.
Bottom Line
