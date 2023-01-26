Back to top

Plexus (PLXS) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Surge Y/Y

Plexus Corp (PLXS - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.49 per share, which surged 69.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.47 per share.

Revenues of $1.094 billion increased 33.8% year over year. The top-line performance gained from continued momentum in secular growth markets amid weakness in semiconductor capital equipment market along with changes in new program ramp schedule and persistent supply-chain troubles. Revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%

In the reported quarter, Asia-Pacific revenues rose 30.8%, while that from Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas increased 21.9% and 40.8%, respectively.

During the quarter, Plexus won 29 manufacturing contracts worth $158 million in annualized revenues when fully ramped into production. Trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins totaled more than $885 million in annualized revenues

Plexus Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Market Sector Details

Industrial’s revenues were up 29.7% year over year to $472 million, contributing 43% to total revenues.

Healthcare/Life Sciences segment’s revenues jumped 41.9% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $488 million, contributing 45% to total revenues.

Revenues from Aerospace/Defense increased 22.9% year over year to $134 million, contributing 12% to total revenues.

The top 10 customers of the company accounted for 53% of net revenues for fiscal first quarter.

Operating Details

Gross profit on a GAAP basis increased 44.6% year over year to $101.2 million. The gross margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) to 9.3%.

Selling and administrative expenses (4% of revenues) increased 16.9% from the year-ago quarter to $43.9 million.

PLXS reported an adjusted operating income of $57.3 million, up 76.5% year over year. Adjusted operating margin expanded 120 bps to 5.2%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, Plexus had cash & cash equivalents worth $247.9 million compared with $274.8 million as of Oct 1, 2022.

As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of the current portion of $187.3 million compared with $187.8 million as of Oct 1, 2022.

In the quarter under review, the cash flow used in operations was $48.8 million. The company reported a free cash outflow of $71.9 million.

The company repurchased shares worth $11.5 million at an average price of $99.12 per share in the fiscal first quarter. The company has shares worth $35 million left under its existing share repurchase authorization.

Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2023, revenues are projected between $1.02 billion and $1.07 billion.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 4.5% and 5%. GAAP earnings are expected in the range of $1.06-$1.24 per share, including 21 cents of stock-based compensation expenses.

