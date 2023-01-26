Back to top

Image: Bigstock

T. Rowe Price (TROW) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, AUM Dips Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.74, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72. The bottom line, however, declined 45.1% year over year.

TROW's net revenues were adversely impacted by the decline in assets under management (AUM) and investment advisory fees. Also, the company recorded a rise in expenses during the quarter. Nonetheless, appreciation in cash and cash equivalent will help the company to continue investing.

Net income attributable to T. Rowe Price was $266 million, down 64.1% from the prior-year quarter.

In 2022, adjusted earnings of $8.02 per share beat the consensus estimate of $7.98 but declined 37.1% year over year. Net income attributable to T. Rowe Price was $1.56 billion, plunging 49.5%.

Revenues Decrease, Expenses Rise

Net revenues in the fourth quarter decreased 22.3% to $1.52 billion from the year-ago quarter. The decline was mainly due to a fall in investment advisory fees. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 billion.

In 2022, net revenues were $6.49 billion, down 15.4% year over year. The top line, however, marginally beat the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion.

Investment advisory fees fell 24.4% to $1.37 billion. Administrative, distribution and servicing fees decreased 14.9% to $129.4 million.

Total operating expenses increased 15.6% to $1.27 billion in the reported quarter.

As of Dec 31, 2022, T. Rowe Price employed 7,868 associates, up 4.5% from the end of 2021.

AUM Dips, Liquidity Position Strong

As of Dec 31, 2022, total AUM declined 24.5% year over year to $1.27 trillion. In the December-end quarter, net market depreciation and net distributions not reinvested of $61.8 billion, and net cash outflow of $17.1 billion reduced TROW’s AUM.

T. Rowe Price had substantial liquidity, including cash and cash equivalent of $1.76 billion as of Dec 31, 2022, up from $1.52 billion as of Dec 31, 2021. This will enable TROW to keep investing.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, T. Rowe Price repurchased 1 million shares of its common stock for $111.3 million.

Our View

A challenging operating backdrop and geopolitical concerns have affected TROW’s AUM in recent months. Going forward, the increased dependence on investment advisory fees is concerning, as market fluctuations and a sudden slowdown in overall business activities could hurt this revenue source. However, a diversified business model, focus on enhancing investment capabilities, broadening distribution reach and improving client partnerships will aid long-term growth.
 

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Quote

Currently, T. Rowe Price carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

BlackRock, Inc.’s (BLK - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $8.93 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.99. The figure reflects a decrease of 16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The quarterly results benefited from a decline in expenses. However, lower revenues and AUM balance were the major headwinds for BLK.

Invesco’s (IVZ - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents. The bottom line, however, plunged 54.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was 33 cents.

Results benefited from a decline in operating expenses. On the other hand, lower AUM balance and long-term outflows hurt IVZ’s revenues.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) - free report >>

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) - free report >>

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings finance