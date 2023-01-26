In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Should You Buy Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) After Golden Cross?
Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, AMADY's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."
There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.
This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.
AMADY has rallied 23.5% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates AMADY could be poised for a breakout.
Once investors consider AMADY's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 2 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.
Investors should think about putting AMADY on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.