Image: Bigstock
What Awaits National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) in Q1 Earnings?
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) is scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Feb 2, 2023, after market close. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.6% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
National Fuel Gas’ integrated Upstream and Midstream development of high-quality Appalachian assets, along with NFG’s gathering systems moving Seneca’s natural gas production, is likely to have boosted its fiscal first-quarter performance.
Increase in Pipeline & Storage O&M Expense and higher interest expenses are likely to have an adverse impact on NFG’s fiscal first-quarter results.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.77 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 19.6%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $621.5 million, implying a year-over-year increase of 13.7%.
Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for National Fuel Gas Company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.
National Fuel Gas Company Price and EPS Surprise
National Fuel Gas Company price-eps-surprise | National Fuel Gas Company Quote
Earnings ESP: National Fuel Gas Company has an Earnings ESP of -4.81%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, National Fuel Gas Company carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.
Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 8, 2023, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 9, 2023, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.06% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
The Southern Company (SO - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 16, 2023, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
