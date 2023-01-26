Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Why Bitcoin & Crypto ETFs are Surging

Read MoreHide Full Article

  • (0:45) - Is The Cryptocurrency Winter Finally Over?
  • (5:30) - The Collapse of FTX: What Will Be The Long Term Damage?
  • (10:50) - Breaking Down The Bitcoin Mining Industry: How Much Profit Is There For The Taking?
  • (17:20) - Understanding Blockchain Technology: How Can This Benefit Other Industries?
  • (24:00) - What Are The Best Ways To Invest Into The Cryptocurrency Industry?
  • (33:05) - Episode Roundup: AMD, NVDA, CAMT, IMXI
  •                 Podcast@Zacks.com

 

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with David Bartosiak, Zacks Stock Strategist and the Editor of Zacks Blockchain Innovators newsletter, about cryptocurrencies and blockchain related stocks.

Bitcoin price crashed about 65% last year and crypto linked ETFs had cratered as investors dumped risky assets due to changes in the macroeconomic environment. The Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (RIGZ) lost 87% and was the worst performing ETF of 2022.

Crypto stocks have rebounded strongly as Bitcoin has jumped about 40% this year. Crypto related ETFs are the best performing products among equity ETFs year-to-date.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI - Free Report) is up almost 100%, thanks to surge in stocks like

Bitfarms (BITF - Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (ARBK - Free Report) . NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) are also among WGMI’s holdings.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO - Free Report) and Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI - Free Report) provide long and short exposures to bitcoin-linked returns using futures that trade on regulated exchanges.

Blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize many industries as it provides a secure way to record and verify transactions. The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK - Free Report) invests in companies that are involved in developing or using blockchain technologies.

Dave also likes Camtek (CAMT - Free Report) and International Money Express (IMXI - Free Report) , which he owns in the Blockchain Innovators portfolio.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

 


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - free report >>

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) - free report >>

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) - free report >>

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) - free report >>

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI) - free report >>

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) - free report >>

Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR (ARBK) - free report >>

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) - free report >>

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) - free report >>

Published in

bitcoin blockchain cryptocurrency etfs