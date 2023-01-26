We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Bitcoin & Crypto ETFs are Surging
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with David Bartosiak, Zacks Stock Strategist and the Editor of Zacks Blockchain Innovators newsletter, about cryptocurrencies and blockchain related stocks.
Bitcoin price crashed about 65% last year and crypto linked ETFs had cratered as investors dumped risky assets due to changes in the macroeconomic environment. The Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (RIGZ) lost 87% and was the worst performing ETF of 2022.
Crypto stocks have rebounded strongly as Bitcoin has jumped about 40% this year. Crypto related ETFs are the best performing products among equity ETFs year-to-date.
The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI - Free Report) is up almost 100%, thanks to surge in stocks like
Bitfarms (BITF - Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (ARBK - Free Report) . NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) are also among WGMI’s holdings.
The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO - Free Report) and Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI - Free Report) provide long and short exposures to bitcoin-linked returns using futures that trade on regulated exchanges.
Blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize many industries as it provides a secure way to record and verify transactions. The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK - Free Report) invests in companies that are involved in developing or using blockchain technologies.
Dave also likes Camtek (CAMT - Free Report) and International Money Express (IMXI - Free Report) , which he owns in the Blockchain Innovators portfolio.
Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
