Humana (HUM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Humana (HUM - Free Report) closed at $499.36, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%.
Heading into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 2.54% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.
Humana will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2023. On that day, Humana is projected to report earnings of $1.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.45 billion, up 6.63% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. Humana is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Humana currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.97. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.52.
Also, we should mention that HUM has a PEG ratio of 1.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HUM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.9 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HUM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.