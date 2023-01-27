We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP - Free Report) closed at $54.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.97% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the petroleum and oil storage and transportation company had gained 9.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.
Magellan Midstream Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $855.67 million, up 5.73% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.14% higher. Magellan Midstream Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Magellan Midstream Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.87 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.66, so we one might conclude that Magellan Midstream Partners is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that MMP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.